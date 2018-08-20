Home Entertainment Hindi

Samir Kochhar starts preparing for army officer role

Samir has previously featured in popular web series including ALTBalaji's 'The Test Case', 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' and 'Sacred Games'.

Published: 20th August 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 08:42 PM

Samir Kochhar

Bollywood actor Samir Kochhar (Photo | Samir Kochhar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Samir Kochhar is set to play an army officer in an upcoming web series. He says he has started preparing for it.

"It's quite an interesting script in the space of web series being made. Though the makers of the show are new to the industry, their vision is exemplary. I've already started prepping up for my character," Samir said in a statement to IANS.

Samir has previously featured in popular web series including ALTBalaji's "The Test Case", "Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat" and "Sacred Games".

A source said: "Though the details of the show have been kept under wraps, it's learnt that the filmmaker will be making his directorial debut with the series. It's based on the army jawans and will give an account of the way they maintain a fine balance between their professional and personal lives."

"Samir, who has been part of 'The Test Case' previously, didn't get opportunity to play an army officer in the show. If all goes well, the actor will be shooting for two pilot episodes next month," the source added.

Samir Kochhar

