Home Entertainment Hindi

There was a lot of negativity around 'Race 3' even before release: Bobby Deol

Bollywood star Bobby Deol returned to screen after a hiatus with Salman Khan-fronted multi-starrer recently.

Published: 20th August 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol

BBollywood actor Bobby Deol (Photo | Bobby Deol Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is happy with the box office performance of his last release "Race 3" but says he does not understand why the film was trolled so much for "everything and anything." 

Bobby returned to screen after a hiatus with Salman Khan-fronted multi-starrer recently. The film was panned critically and was subject to memes on the internet.

"I don't know what happened," Bobby says about the film's reception.

"There was a lot of negativity for the film from the word go. I don't know what it was, why it was. No film gets so much negativity before a release. It was being trolled for everything and anything. But Salman Khan's power is Salman Khan's power," Bobby said in an interview here.

The actor said even though "negativity always hurts", "Race 3" gave him a good platform where the audience watched and appreciated him.

"No actor can be perfect in choosing things. It's the audiences' choice whether they like something or don't. At the end of the day, it was my first Rs 200 cr plus film! For me, it was an exciting thing because millions of people saw me and the hard work was appreciated." 

Bobby said "Race 3" may have faced negativity but it was victorious.

"You don't want to hit a century and lose the match. You want your team to win. Sometimes even victories are not appreciated. I think 'Race 3' is like that- it was victorious but wasn't appreciated.

"A film cannot collect so much money at the box office just like that. There had to be a certain percentage of people who loved the film but there was a certain percentage on social media who were b***hing it down... His (Salman's) film is a bigger hit than someone else's big hit. He is an angel. There's no way he's going to stop being who he is. He's a wonderful person," Bobby added.

The actor will next be seen in "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" along with his father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda and is scheduled to release on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bobby Deol Race 3 Salman Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony