I am really excited that 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi' is finally releasing: Sonakshi Sinha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, who is geared up for the release of her new film 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi', on Monday said that her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is impressed by its director and looking forward to watch the film.

Sonakshi was interacting with the media at the reality show 'Sabse Bada Dramebaaz' in Mumbai.

Asked about her father's response to the movie's trailer, Sonakshi said: "When I showed him the trailer, he loved it so much that he started asking me about the first part. He didn't know about 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'. So he asked about the film and he was so impressed with the film that he invited director Mudassar Aziz home.

"He had coffee with the filmmaker and a really nice discussion. He is very happy with the trailer...."

The 'Akira' actor also said that the vibe around 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi' is so positive that she is not nervous anymore.

"There is no nervousness. Wherever we have gone, the vibe has been pretty positive. Media and audience response has been really good and positive.

"Everything about this film has been very positive... that has been instrumental in beating the nervousness. I am really excited that the film is finally releasing and everyone will have a good time and laugh."

Sonakshi said that she would personally congratulate 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got engaged on Saturday.

'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi' produced by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla is a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016).

It also stars Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill and is slated for August 24 release.