Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar says 'sorry' to save 'dear' relationships

Karan Johar is currently hosting the season two of radio show 'Calling Karan', where he solves love issues of troubled couples.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says he says a simple sorry to save many relationships that are dear to him.

"My first response and sometimes my last resort to save many relationships that were dear to me. A simple sorry. Saying sorry is a bold step. So kill that ego, be bold and say sorry," Karan tweeted. 

The filmmaker is currently hosting the season two of radio show "Calling Karan", where he solves love issues of troubled couples. 

On Bollywood front, Karan has several productions in his kitty "Student Of The Year 2', "Kalank" and "Simmba".

He will also be directing "Takht", a multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karan Johar Calling Karan radio show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games