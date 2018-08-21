Karan Johar says 'sorry' to save 'dear' relationships

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says he says a simple sorry to save many relationships that are dear to him.

"My first response and sometimes my last resort to save many relationships that were dear to me. A simple sorry. Saying sorry is a bold step. So kill that ego, be bold and say sorry," Karan tweeted.

The filmmaker is currently hosting the season two of radio show "Calling Karan", where he solves love issues of troubled couples.

On Bollywood front, Karan has several productions in his kitty "Student Of The Year 2', "Kalank" and "Simmba".

He will also be directing "Takht", a multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.