Home Entertainment Hindi

Loved talking to Lenny Kravitz about music, India: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a photograph of himself with Lenny Kravitz and described his meet as wonderful.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File | PTI)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Anupam Kher met American singer Lenny Kravitz and he said loved talking to him about music, movies and the magic of India.

Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Kravitz and described his meet as "wonderful".

"It was wonderful to meet Lenny Kravitz. Loved talking to him about music, movies and magic of India. Have invited him to come to our country and entertain us with his great music. Joy of music, great conversations," he captioned the image.

Kravitz is known for songs like "Fly away", "I Belong to You", "American Woman" and "Stillness of Heart".

The actor is currently in New York, where he is shooting for his upcoming American drama series "New Amsterdam".

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam will soon be seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister" slated to release on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lenny Kravitz Anupam Kher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony