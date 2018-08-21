Medium Machine Gun can injure your shoulder badly: Luv Sinha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Luv Sinha, who is stepping into Bollywood with "Paltan" as an actor, says handling real guns for the shooting of the war drama was not easy.

Luv will be seen playing the role of an army officer in JP Dutta's film. He will be seen handling an MMG (medium machine gun) in the movie.

Also Read: Even I don't know why Abhishek Bachchan left 'Paltan': Director JP Dutta

"The MMG is a heavy weapon and is not easy to master. It requires the operator to be very careful as the gun recoils while firing or can cause your shoulder to get badly injured," Luv said in a statement to IANS.

"I was trained by officers who were experts at handling it and I wanted to make sure I live up to the honour of representing a soldier," he added.

Dutta's "Paltan" will release on September 7. It is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film also features Sonu Sood, Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane.