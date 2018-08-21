Swati Semwal excited about 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Swati Semwal will be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, played by Sonu Sood.

MUMBAI: After "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Fanney Khan", actress Swati Semwal will next be seen opposite actor Sonu Sood in the historical biopic "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

She will be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, played by Sonu Sood in the historical biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The film is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

Swati said in a statement: "I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. I will be seen in a Maharashtrian avatar for the first time. Parvati is a very strong woman who challenges her evil husband. My role has a lot of drama and emotions.

"I am very particular about the roles I play. The role of Parvati is very different from my last two films. Being a storyteller by heart, I try to bring the characters to life on-screen -- be it as an actor, scriptwriter or director, and I am glad that my audience loves my work".

The actress played Rama, the on-screen friend of Kriti Sanon's Bitti in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and in "Fanney Khan", she was seen in a cameo opposite Rajkummar.

She has also written and directed 12 yet-to-release short films.

