By PTI

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn-fronted "De De Pyaar De" is all set to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali, a press release stated.

The movie also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet.

Devgn is also attached to work in Luv's next directorial.

The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020.