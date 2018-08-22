Home Entertainment Hindi

An ode to music

Shalmali Kholgade’s journey in Hindi cinema began six years ago when she sang her debut song Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade). Since then, she has carved a niche for herself with chartbusters like Aga Bai

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ananya Rao 
Express News Service

Shalmali Kholgade’s journey in Hindi cinema began six years ago when she sang her debut song Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade). Since then, she has carved a niche for herself with chartbusters like Aga Bai (Aiyaa), Daru Desi (Cocktail), Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan), among others. The 28-year-old singer says she wanted to write and compose her own songs even before she entered the industry. “When someone comes to you with a song, even though you sing it, it’s not your own,” she reasons. 

However, she had to put that idea on hold for some time due to her hectic work commitments. She finally realised her dream with her latest song, Spark a Fire. Composed by Sunny MR, the pop song was penned by Shalmali and her friends, singers Riya Duggal, Simran Duggal, Pratiksha Kale and Neha Tawde, in English. It was launched on Shalmali’s YouTube channel coinciding with the World Music Day. 

The young singer is excited about her song and says, “I’m really lucky to have discovered these four young ladies — Riya, Simran, Pratiksha and Neha, who are part of this project. We all share a common interest in composing songs. So when we started to write, I suggested that we pen a verse each without worrying about the beat or the genre. Our emphasis was on songwriting.

We had a fundamental structure to stick to, after which our composer Sunny MR put it together. This melody is everything that music has done for us. The end verse of the song is crucial and I call it an ode to music.”The lyrical video of Spark a Fire and an inside look into the efforts that went into making it has also been released on Shalmali Kholgade’s YouTube channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games