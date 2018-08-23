Home Entertainment Hindi

My son Utkarsh is here as he's talented: Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma on nepotism

In the meanwhile, Anil Sharma is thrilled with the response accorded to 'Genius' by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Utkarsh Sharma

Actor Utkarsh Sharma (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is launching his son Utkarsh in Bollywood with the film "Genius", is not perturbed by the nepotism debate.

"My son Utkarsh's talent will speak for him. I don't have to defend my right to launch my own son. It is my prerogative to give my son the chance to prove himself. At the same time, I know he will go only as far as his talent and luck take him," said the director.

In the meanwhile, Anil is thrilled with the response accorded to "Genius" by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"I sailed through the censor board without any hitch at all. They asked me for no cuts at all except one verbal beep which I happily complied with. As for the allegations that the censor board takes too much time to issue certificates, I want to say this is not the experience I had.

"I was issued the 'U/A' certificate well in time. Those who complain about delays probably submit their films late and then expect the CBFC to break the queue for them."

