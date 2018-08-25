'Arjun Reddy' was too perfect for a remake: Shahid Kapoor

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor says when he was approached to star in the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy" he felt there was no need to remake the film as the original was "too perfect".

Shahid, 37, will be playing the lead in the film and the actor said the arc of the character excited him and he decided to come on-board the project.

Also Read | Success of a film has nothing to do with how talented the storyteller is: Shahid Kapoor

"'Arjun Reddy' is in the preparation stage. We will start shooting for it around October 1. The first thought I had in mind was why are we remaking it.

It is too perfect. But then after spending some time with the script, I thought this character is so exciting I want to give it a try," Shahid told PTI.

The actor said he prefers being part of projects that come from a place which is "very real".

"Content is changing and it is the reflection of the fact that different material is coming to actors. And whenever I get that opportunity I kind of jump on it.

I am very attracted to films which talk about the issues that we can relate to. I like stories being real.

" The original "Arjun Reddy", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role.

Sandeep will be helming the Hindi version as well with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series producing the film.

Shahid was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where he walked for designer Amit Aggarwal in a show presented by Nexa.

Dressed in black, the actor set the ramp on fire along with Disha Patani.