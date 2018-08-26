'Love Sonia' director Tabrez Noorani thrilled with love showered on its trailer

By IANS

MUMBAI: The trailer of "Love Sonia" has received 11,700,000 views since its release earlier this week and the film's director Tabrez Noorani is thrilled.

"I am overwhelmed and thrilled with the love and appreciation, the 'Love Sonia' trailer is garnering from all quarters. A large part of this appreciation belongs to the cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to get this movie out to the Indian audience," Noorani said in a statement to IANS.

Inspired by real events, "Love Sonia" is a hard-hitting story about Sonia, who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

The film has an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore and Freida Pinto.

"Love Sonia" will release on September 14.