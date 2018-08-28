Home Entertainment Hindi

Disha Patani refutes rumours of Hrithik Roshan flirting with her

There were reports that Disha walked out of a project because Hrithik allegedly flirted with her, something that she termed as "childish and irresponsible gossip".

Published: 28th August 2018 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has rubbished reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan flirted with her, calling the superstar a "dignified" person.

There were reports that Disha walked out of a project because Hrithik allegedly flirted with her, something that she termed as "childish and irresponsible gossip".

Disha Patani. (Photo | Instagram)

"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds.

I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.

"It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial.

There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha told PTI in a statement.

The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.

Disha is currently shooting Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat", which is her next release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Disha Patani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love