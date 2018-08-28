Home Entertainment Hindi

Guru Randhawa most viewed Indian singer on YouTube

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: T-Series artiste Guru Randhawa has surpassed three billion views across all official channels on YouTube, making him the most viewed Indian singer on the digital platform, says a statement from the label. He feels blessed.

Guru is known for songs like "Suit suit", "High rated Gabru", "Lahore" and "Ban ja rani".

"I am thankful to everybody for their love and support. I feel it is for the first time in Indian history that an independent artiste has acquired three billion views. I feel honoured and blessed for all the support from listeners worldwide who have supported my music," Guru said in a statement to IANS.

T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, who has been instrumental in successfully reviving the trend of singles, has played a pivotal part in the singer's success.

He first signed up Guru in 2015 for the track "Patola".

On his association with Guru, Bhushan Kumar said: "It is indeed a proud moment when a talent from your company scales such heights. Guru's success reinstates my faith in independent music and in my belief to support new and aspiring talent."

Meanwhile, Guru has over five million followers on Instagram.

Guru Randhawa

