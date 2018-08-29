Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt to star in Osho biopic?

By Express News Service

A film on the life of the late godman, Bhagwan Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho is in the works, and Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt are expected to share screen space in it.

While the Shakun Batra-directorial is still in the scripting stage, it is now learned that the makers have zeroed in on the two stars to play the leads.

While Aamir Khan will portray Osho, Alia will be seen as Ma Anand Sheela, the godman’s secretary. Earlier, it was rumoured that the makers were thinking of roping in a foreign actor for the latter role, but looks like Alia has landed it. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Alia has big projects like Gully Boy, Kalank, Takht and Brahmastra in the pipeline. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan.