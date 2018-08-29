Hrithik Roshan blasts reports about flirting with Disha Patani

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan today slammed media reports which claimed that actor Disha Patani walked out of a film because of him.

There were reports that Disha walked out of the project because Hrithik allegedly flirted with her, a claim she also dismissed, terming the stories "childish and irresponsible gossip".

Sharing pictures of articles published by various media outlets, Hrithik tweeted, "If you want any help for your publicity, contact me directly next time".

In another tweet, Hrithik advised one of the journalists to go to the gym and "exercise to clear the garbage" from their mind.

Disha, on her part, issued a statement to quash reports.

"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds.

I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.

"It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial.

There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha said in a statement to PTI.

Hrithik is busy filming "Super 30", while Disha is currently shooting Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat", which is her next release.