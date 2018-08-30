Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan brave to pause, reflect and return to movies: Taapsee Pannu

Post his 2016 release "Housefull 3", Abhishek had taken time off from cinema as he went on analysing his career and where it was headed.

Published: 30th August 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: After a brief sabbatical from film, Abhishek Bachchan is returning with "Manmarziyaan" and his co-star Taapsee Pannu calls the actor's decision to take a break extremely "brave and courageous."

Post his 2016 release "Housefull 3", Abhishek took time off from cinema as he went on analysing his career and where it was headed.

His decision to hold off for a while may show that the instability in the industry puts everyone on the same level -- be it a star kid or an outsider -- but Taapsee says for her it only reflects one thing: strength.

"Abhishek will sometimes be sure, sometimes unsure of things but you need strength to survive all the ups and downs. Then to take a break to sort things out and return with a film like 'Manmarziyaan'. It is not a conventional heroic film for him to do. It is very brave and he is strong as a person to do that. It requires courage," Taapsee told PTI.

The "Pink" star says it would be wrong to say that Abhishek has not proved himself as a performer in the industry.

"If you talk about his background, he is Amitabh Bachchan's son and he has a legacy on top of him. Yes, they (star kids) do get privilege of being a star regardless of whatever work they do. But he has proved himself as an actor in films. It is not that he is totally devoid of good performance and we all know that."

The 31-year-old actor says there is both an advantage and a disadvantage in having a famous last name.

"They (star kids) will never have a dearth of opportunities but they have to filter things.

Unlike people like me, who have a dearth of opportunities at the first place, forget about filtering the offers.

That's the difference.

"But it doesn't make things easy for them because they have a name to live up to and people to answer to. I don't have that baggage."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, "Manmazriyaan" is written by Kanika Dhillon and also features Vicky Kaushal.

The Aanand L Rai backed romantic-comedy-drama is scheduled to release on September 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manmarziyaan Abhishek Bachchan Taapsee Pannu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda