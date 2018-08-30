Going to enter scariest territory as an actor in 'Takht': Vicky Kaushal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal says it is "surreal" to be a part of Karan Johar's "Takht", a film which will require him to tread one of the "scariest territories" as a performer.

Directed by Johar, "Takht" is based in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

"'Takht' is one of the scariest territories I am going to enter as an actor. I can't give out the details but for sure, it's going to be something. I am filled with excitement and anxiety. It's a good space as an actor. I am really anxious about what I'm getting into," Vicky told PTI.

The actor recalls the time he got a confirmation call for the magnum opus while he was shooting for "Uri" in Serbia and "flipped" when he heard the good news.

"To see your name on a Karan Johar poster is as dreamy as his films. It took me some time to let it sink in that I'm one of the leads in a Karan Johar film.m It is one of his biggest films ever so it feels surreal, overwhelming."

Vicky recently worked with Johar in the director's short in "Lust Stories".

"I've grown up watching his films, I've seen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham so many times. He is an extremely special filmmaker. Just to be a part of one of his films, it's huge," he added.

"Takht" also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.