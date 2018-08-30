'Gold' first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar-fronted "Gold" has become the first Bollywood film ever to release in Saudi Arabia.

The Reema Kagti-directed sports film is only the second movie after Rajinikanth's hit social drama, "Kaala" to hit the theatres in the Gulf country.

Akshay today took to Twitter to share the news.

"The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt," he wrote.

"Gold" is the fictional re-telling of the India's iconic win at the 1948 London Olympics.

Also featuring Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film released on August 15.

In May, Saudi Arabia held a private screening of international cultural phenomenon, "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theatres, open to the public, in the kingdom.