Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao on films that shaped his career

In a career spanning eight years, Rajkummar Rao has made a steady rise to the top, becoming one of the most distinctive and trusted actors of Hindi cinema.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a career spanning eight years, Rajkummar Rao has made a steady rise to the top, becoming one of the most distinctive and trusted actors of Hindi cinema.

Rao, who turned 34 today, believes "Shahid", "Trapped", "Newton" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi" are the four films that impacted his career the most.

"The characters in these films were real in a way. Though 'Shahid' was the only true story, what happened in 'Trapped' can happen to anyone. And I am sure there are people like Newton and there are boys who are naive, sweet and rowdy, like my part in 'Bareilly'. The humanness is something I loved," the actor told PTI in an interview.

IN PICS | On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to

"Shahid", a 2013 biopic directed by Hansal Mehta, was based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi who was assassinated in 2010.

"Hansal sir narrated me his story and on a human level, I was moved that there was somebody like him. That film also changed me as a person."

He spent a lot of time with Shahid's family, trying to know him.

"There was such variation in his life starting from being a victim, to briefly going to a terrorist camp, to landing in Tihar Jail and then becoming this human rights lawyer. It was a fascinating life. What was it that was driving him to go to these extremes? I tried to achieve that."

The film earned him his first National Film Award. It also started one of the most successful collaborations between an actor and director in Hindi cinema.

"I found Hansal sir through this film and today we share a great bond," he said.

When Rao was starting his career he had a few directors on his wish-list and Vikramaditya Motwane was one of them.

The actor said he had reached out to the director while he was making "Udaan" and "Lootera".

They eventually collaborated on "Trapped", a survival drama about a man who accidently gets locked in a newly-constructed high-rise in Mumbai without food, water or electricity.

"When you work in Mumbai, you get to know that people are making films, so after doing 'LSD', I went to meet him for 'Udaan'. He said he wanted a younger boy and by the time I went for 'Lootera', he had found Ranveer Singh."

When "Trapped" came Rao's way, the actor was completely bowled over by the idea of the survival drama.

"The film has taken me to places both physically and mentally as an actor, I wouldn't have gone otherwise. I lost seven kgs in 18 days as I did not eat anything for 15 days. The recognition and love that I got for this film was immense.

"I had no idea how my body would look or react if I don't eat for ten days as I had not done that ever before. I was going with the flow, it was very much in the moment, like how it was happening in the film."

Another film that is close to Rao's heart is "Newton", which was India's official entry to the Oscars. He played Newton Kumar, an honest government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Naxal-affected area in Chhattisgarh."

Newton was an idealist but Rao could connect with the character's philosophy and ideology. It was supposed to be an indie film but it ended up doing great at the box office.

"It was a super hit in the conventional way so it inspired a lot of people to make content-driven cinema. There is a market for such films and people want to watch them. 'Newton' has given a lot to our cinema," he said.

Another turning point in his career came with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's "Bareilly Ki Barfi", which proved that he is an all-rounder in acting. The film put him in the commercial entertainment zone like no other film had done.

"It was a good shock for people to see me in that avatar. Before this film, I was doing serious, intense parts and people liked it. It was like playing two different parts in one film as there is so much contrast in my character of Pritam Vidrohi. His one side is rowdy while the other is completely opposite. I was very nervous about the role as I did not want to go overboard with the portrayal."

The romantic-comedy, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, according to Rao, added a new dimension to his career.

"People took notice of me and saw that I can carry off light-hearted roles as well. They started talking about Pritam Vidrohi and it became a lovable character, I saw that people were clapping and whistling, it was a big high to watch this kind of reaction."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Bareilly ki Barfi Newton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing