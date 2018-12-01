Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are married!

Priyanka (36) was a glowing bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

JODHPUR: Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are now husband and wife as they had their Catholic wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here.

According to people.com, the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated Saturday's Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweller Chopard.

On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony.

"It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honours her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that honours Nick's Christian upbringing," a source told people.com earlier this week.

Priyanka, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen who included Priyanka's brother Siddharth and Nick's three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

Ralph Lauren is an important designer to the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actress but also because she and Nick, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.

 

Ahead of their big weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together. Days later, they held a puja ceremony at Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra's house in Mumbai to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.

Weeks beforehand, Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City.

The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter, and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp