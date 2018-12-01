Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on his 'Juliet' Suhana

SRK's darling daughter made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for their August issue.

Published: 01st December 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is prepping up to be just like her father.

The doting dad, who often showers love and praises on his kids, again took to social media to laud Suhana after watching her play 'Juliet' in London. The Badshah of Bollywood even commended the entire team for the exceptional work.

"With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," wrote the 'Raees' star.

SRK's darling daughter made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for their August issue. It is also well known that Suhana is keen on becoming an actor, however, her parents - Shah Rukh and Guari Khan - have insisted that she completes her education first.

Meanwhile, King Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Zero'. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the Aanand L. Rai-directorial is slated to release on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Bollywood SRK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp