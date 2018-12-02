Hope 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' gets a solo release on Republic Day: Kangana Ranaut

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmibai in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", hopes that her forthcoming film gets a solo release at the box office early next year.

Kangana was interacting with the media at the 25th anniversary of Swiss Watchmaker brand Chopard where the brand unveiled "Happy Sport Collection" on Saturday.

There were reports that Hrithik Roshan starrer "Super 30" is running behind it's due schedule since the time the film's director Vikas Bahl's name cropped up in sexual harassment cases and therefore, the film will not be able to release on January 25 along with "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi".

When asked whether this situation is favourable for her film, Kangana said, "It's very good thing because I feel we should remember people who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country on days like Independence Day and Republic Day."

"Our film has a patriotic theme so, that date is very important for us and we will be very happy to have a solo release on that day."

When asked how the post-production work of the film is going on, Kangana said, "Actually, we were feeling that we are in a war zone because the post-production of the film is taking place.

"Our film is on a huge scale so there are lots of VFX involved in the film but now by the grace of God, our deadlines are under control. It's an amazing experience. After January 25, I will be very happy to sort of take a little break and go somewhere because I have been working so long on this film."

"Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

It is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25.

