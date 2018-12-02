Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Dirty Picture' changed my life forever: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan became emotional and penned a heartfelt post on the Instagram saying, 'The Dirty Picture' changed her life forever.

Published: 02nd December 2018 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in 'The Dirty Picture'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: When size zero became a buzzword for Bollywood, actress Vidya Balan broke the stereotype around a conventional Bollywood heroine's look by proudly flaunting her curvaceous figure in Milan Luthria's directorial film "The Dirty Picture".

As the film, which was based on the life of adult film star Silk Smitha, has completed seven years on Sunday, Vidya, who rose to a spectacular amount of fame for the role of Silk, became emotional and penned a heartfelt post on the Instagram saying, the film changed her life forever.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some rare snaps of beautiful diva Silk Smitha

"On December 2, 2011, 7 years ago, 'The Dirty Picture' released and changed my life forever. But everytime someone asks me how I did it, I don't know what to say? Perhaps because Milan made it so easy for me... He hand held me throughout and all I wanted was to do justice to 'Silk' and live upto the faith that had been placed in me by Ekta Kapoor (producer) and Milan," the 39-year-old actress wrote.

Also featuring actors Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi, "The Dirty Picture" released in 2011. Vidya's uninhibited portrayal as Silk Smitha won her a lot of praise and a National Award.

She thanked Luthria for making her "feel free as a bird" and thanked Ekta for giving her the 1990s hit sitcom "Hum Paanch" and a movie like "The Dirty Picture".

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan posts her look from Balakrishna's NTR biopic, later deletes it

"Milan, however tells me, his big concern was that he should not let me down. Of course, he did not and not just that, he lifted me so high that I felt free as a bird... For that and for believing in me, thank you my dearest Ekta for 'Hum Paanch', may be there would have been no 'The Dirty Picture' for me without 'Hum Paanch'," she added.

Along with the post, Vidya also posted a picture with Luthria -- a capture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception here on Saturday night."Milan, however tells me, his big concern was that he should not let me down. Of course, he did not and not just that, he lifted me so high that I felt free as a bird... For that and for believing in me, thank you my dearest Ekta for 'Hum Paanch', maybe there would have been no 'The Dirty Picture' for me without 'Hum Paanch'," she added.

Along with the post, Vidya also posted a picture with Luthria -- a capture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception here on Saturday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Balan The Dirty Picture The Dirty Picture film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp