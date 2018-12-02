Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

Priyanka and Nick said "I do" in a Christian wedding Saturday and after sharing the pictures of their Mehendi ceremony, the actor gave her fans a sneak-peak into their fun-filled sangeet night.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their sangeet night.(Photo | Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

By PTI

JODHPUR:  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' sangeet was a night full of colours, lights, fireworks and non-stop dancing.

And, the actor who tied the knot with the American singer on Saturday, said the musical evening was a perfect start to "a lifetime of togetherness".

Priyanka and Nick said "I do" in a Christian wedding Saturday and after sharing the pictures of their Mehendi ceremony, the actor gave her fans a sneak-peak into their fun-filled sangeet night.

The couple will be tying the knot as per Hindu rituals Sunday.

The couple were really excited for the evening and their loved ones did their best to make it special for them.

 

"It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended as always as a huge celebration of love.

Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet, another pre-wedding ritual and to see what each side had put together.

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love.

We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives.

It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends," Priyanka posted alongside the pictures from the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with family at their Sangeet night. (Photo: Instagram Priyanka Chopra)

The bride channelled her desi girl avatar as she dazzled in a hand embroidered sequins sari in gold and silver by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nick opted for a midnight blue sherwani with silk thread detailing from the label.

For the sangeet ceremony, the venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace, was lit up with fairy lights and mirror installations.

Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra delivered a special performance for the couple, while Nick's brother Joe's fiance, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner also joined the dance party.

Joe sang for the couple and Priyanka also performed with her mother Madhu and groom Nick.

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old actor had shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled cricket match between teams 'Groom' and 'Bride'.

Team bride and team groom up for a friendly match of cricket. (Photo | Instagram)
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Nick Jonas wedding Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp