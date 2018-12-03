Home Entertainment Hindi

With love to my hero, Dev Anand

Today, I share with you, some of my experiences with him on the occasion of his seventh death anniversary. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dev Anand

Dev Anand

By Ranjan Das Gupta
Express News Service

Dev Anand’s last words to me in November, 2011 were, “London Ja Raha Hun. Ake Tujh Se Milta Hun.” Hearing the news of his sad demise seven years ago, I broke down. Even today he remains my Dev Anand, my hero who created the journalist in me. Today, I share with you, some of my experiences with him on the occasion of his seventh death anniversary. 

Nattily dressed Dev Anand walked briskly into his Khira Nagar office at Santacruz, Mumbai. “Mr. Gupta what can I do for you. How do I know you are a journalist?” These were his first words to me. I showed him my identity proof of the film weekly I just joined. I received the first interview of my journalist’s career. My job knew no bounds as I interviewed my favourite hero.

I still have fresh reminiscences of Dev Anand shooting Awal Number at National Park, Borivali. He was disciplined, involved in his work yet caring. In the days to come he was my Devsaab and I his Ranjan. Through work we developed an emotional relation. Devsaab personally asked me to interact with his illustrious brothers, Chetan and Vijay. He genuinely felt they would enlighten me.

My rapport with the Anand brothers helped the journalist in me to grow. I learnt many aspects of their films and also came in personal contact with Devsaab’s reclusive wife Kalpana Kartik. Devsaab admitted late Guru Dutt and Rajkhosla were his true friends.  

Our discussions varied from cinema to literature to music. I cried remembering his lip synching to Sawan Ke Mahine Mein in Sharabi. Devsaab said, “Are Are. Tu Ro Diya. Don’t be silly. There were occasions when Debvsaab helped me come out of crisis. There were times when we strongly differed. He was rude and even banged the phone at times. Yet the next day he was his usual self."

The author writes on films, among other things.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dev Anand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp