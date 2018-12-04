Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding pictures' rights sold for a whopping USD 2.5 million
According to reports the magazine bought the rights of the Priyanka-Nick wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores) making it one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.
Published: 04th December 2018 09:39 PM | Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:51 PM | A+A A-
The most-awaited images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding have been officially released by the People magazine.
According to reports the magazine bought the rights of the Priyanka-Nick wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores) making it one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.
The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.
Already in talks for the custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, the grand wedding made for a costly affair.
Both the bride and groom dazzled in custom-made Ralph Lauren apparels, Priyanka in white gown and Nick in custom Purple Label tuxedo in the Christian wedding.
For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to wear custom red Sabyasachi lehenga and Nick opted for a hand-quilted silk beige sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi-tissue safa by the same designer.
Uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22k gold were used to put the bride's jewellery together.
ALSO SEE: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' dreamy Christian wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace
The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. followed by a Hindu wedding.
Priyanka and Nick will be hosting family and friends at their first wedding reception tonight in Palace Hotel in New Delhi.
(With input from agencies)