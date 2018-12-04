Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding pictures' rights sold for a whopping USD 2.5 million

By Online Desk

The most-awaited images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding have been officially released by the People magazine.

According to reports the magazine bought the rights of the Priyanka-Nick wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores) making it one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.

The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.

Already in talks for the custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, the grand wedding made for a costly affair.

Both the bride and groom dazzled in custom-made Ralph Lauren apparels, Priyanka in white gown and Nick in custom Purple Label tuxedo in the Christian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas after the Christian wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to wear custom red Sabyasachi lehenga and Nick opted for a hand-quilted silk beige sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi-tissue safa by the same designer.

Bride Priyanka Chopra with groom Nick Jonas after her Hindu wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22k gold were used to put the bride's jewellery together.

ALSO SEE: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' dreamy Christian wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. followed by a Hindu wedding.

Priyanka and Nick will be hosting family and friends at their first wedding reception tonight in Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

(With input from agencies)