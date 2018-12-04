Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding pictures' rights sold for a whopping USD 2.5 million

According to reports the magazine bought the rights of the Priyanka-Nick wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores) making it one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during a photo op before their wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express (Photo: Naveen Kumar)

By Online Desk

The most-awaited images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding have been officially released by the People magazine.

According to reports the magazine bought the rights of the Priyanka-Nick wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores) making it one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.

The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.

Already in talks for the custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, the grand wedding made for a costly affair.

Both the bride and groom dazzled in custom-made Ralph Lauren apparels, Priyanka in white gown and Nick in custom Purple Label tuxedo in the Christian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas after the Christian wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to wear custom red Sabyasachi lehenga and Nick opted for a hand-quilted silk beige sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi-tissue safa by the same designer.

Bride Priyanka Chopra with groom Nick Jonas after her Hindu wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22k gold were used to put the bride's jewellery together.

ALSO SEE: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' dreamy Christian wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. followed by a Hindu wedding.

Priyanka and Nick will be hosting family and friends at their first wedding reception tonight in Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

(With input from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Nick wedding wedding images

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp