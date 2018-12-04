Yami Gautam gets 'fuss-free, neat look' for 'Uri'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam's first look from her upcoming film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is out. She says it had to be a fuss-free yet a very neat look.

She is dressed in a blue shirt with a grey blazer and matching bottoms.

"The look for 'Uri...' is something very different from what I have been seen in on-screen before. It had to be a fuss-free yet a very neat look. Thus the decision to chop the tresses was made consciously to suit the character," Yami said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 'Uri' will be a special film in my career, says Yami Gautam

"When you are portraying the story of a real-life incident, there's an added responsibility to make things look more authentic and as real as possible," she added.

She plays an Intelligence Officer in the military drama based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.