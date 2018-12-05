Home Entertainment Hindi

Proud to share screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt: Ronit Roy on 'Shamshera'

High-octane entertainer 'Shamshera', produced by Yash Raj Films, promises jaw-dropping action sequences.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, who has started shooting for the upcoming film "Shamshera", says he is proud to share the screen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ronit on Wednesday morning tweeted: "As I start shooting for 'Shamshera' on a magnificent set, I feel so proud to be a part of this movie, led superbly by our director Karan Malhotra and share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Thank you Karan Malhotra and Yash Raj Films for having me in this one."

WATCH VIDEO: Want to marry Ranbir Kapoor, date Kartik Aryan, says Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan

"Shamshera" marks Ranbir's comeback to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner after nine years. Sanjay plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) three-movie deal with filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who directed "Agneepath" and "Brothers". The shooting for "Shamshera" will wrap up by mid 2019.

Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were "Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year".

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises "jaw-dropping action sequences".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ronit Roy Sanjay Dutt Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp