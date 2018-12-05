Proud to share screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt: Ronit Roy on 'Shamshera'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, who has started shooting for the upcoming film "Shamshera", says he is proud to share the screen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ronit on Wednesday morning tweeted: "As I start shooting for 'Shamshera' on a magnificent set, I feel so proud to be a part of this movie, led superbly by our director Karan Malhotra and share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Thank you Karan Malhotra and Yash Raj Films for having me in this one."

"Shamshera" marks Ranbir's comeback to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner after nine years. Sanjay plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) three-movie deal with filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who directed "Agneepath" and "Brothers". The shooting for "Shamshera" will wrap up by mid 2019.

Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were "Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year".

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises "jaw-dropping action sequences".