Salman Khan to be first guest on Kapil Sharma's new show

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma has started shooting for a new edition of "The Kapil Sharma Show" with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its first celebrity guest.

The episode, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, will also feature Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan as well as their father Salim Khan, read a statement.

Kapil will be joined by his original gang - Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

The audience will also get to see comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek along with Rochelle Rao.

Meanwhile, Kapil will marry his fiance, Ginni, at her hometown in Jalandhar on December 12.