PeeCee is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was quick to change her name on the photo-sharing application, in just a few days of her marriage to American signing sensation Nick Jonas.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas (Photo| Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Our very own 'Desi Girl' is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

The actor was quick to change her name on the photo-sharing application, in just a few days of her marriage to American signing sensation Nick Jonas.

The 'Quantico' star has been the paparazzi's favourite since her dating days with Jonas. After the announcement of their wedding, every move of the couple was closely watched as millions of frenzied fans across the globe eagerly awaited photos of their nuptials. Pictures from their extravagant weddings recently surfaced in the public domain, and they surely detail the larger-than-life affair their wedding was.

VIEW GALLERY: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' dreamy Christian wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. While for the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery. Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin weddings pictures reflect blend of cultures

After the destination wedding, the lovebirds hosted their first wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, family members of the couple and many other people.

The newly-weds were spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. According to various media reports, they will throw another wedding reception party in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra has a special message for PM Narendra Modi

The power couple confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement party.

Looking back on their relationship timeline, they first appeared together at the 2017 Met Gala event, where both of them chose to don Ralph Lauren outfits. However, they started dating in May 2018.

