Sara Ali Khan is a professional: Tarun Gahlot

Bollywood actor Tarun Gahlot feels that debutante actress Sara Ali Khan is a well-grounded person.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After working with debutante actress Sara Ali Khan in "Kedarnath", actor Tarun Gahlot seems to be in awe of her.

"Sara is a humble person. Despite being a debutante, she is quite professional and a mature actor. Working with her has been a wonderful experience, though my scenes were very limited with her but I enjoyed shooting with her," said Tarun in a statement.

ALSO READ: 'Kedarnath' film review

Tarun also feels that the actress is a well-grounded person.

"Sara used to fold her hands and say namaste, stand in the queue for food along with the rest of the team. She is a respectful human being..."

In "Kedarnath", Tarun plays a role of a pithu leader (people who carry pilgrims on their back), who fulfils the demands of pithus.

ALSO READ: Unfair to compare Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, says Karan Johar

Talking more about the film, the actor said: "Working on this film has been very challenging because we have worked in extreme conditions, shot in freezing cold in Kedarnath and then shot in bombay in extreme heat... but it was worth it."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Kedarnath" which is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood, has been released nationwide on Friday. The film also stars actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

