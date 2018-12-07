Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting for Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan' begins

Producer Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film's shoot.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film "Marjaavan".

Sidharth on Friday tweeted a still from the upcoming film. He is seen sporting a rugged look and has tattoos of all religion -- Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity.

He captioned the image: "Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! (Love and revenge have no religion, no one is god. 'Marjaavaan' shoot begins today!)"

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on May 17, 2019

The film's director Milap Zaveri shared Sidharth's image and wrote: "Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! 'Marjaavaan' first look."

Producer Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film's shoot.

"Marjaavan" is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

ALSO READ: Experimenting a lot with my looks for my next films: Sidharth Malhotra

The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with "Student Of The Year 2".

"Marjaavan" reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years . They were seen together in "Ek Villain", which was written by the filmmaker.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marjaavaan Marjaavaan film Marjaavaan movie Sidharth Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp