Shooting for Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan' begins

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film "Marjaavan".

Sidharth on Friday tweeted a still from the upcoming film. He is seen sporting a rugged look and has tattoos of all religion -- Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity.

He captioned the image: "Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! (Love and revenge have no religion, no one is god. 'Marjaavaan' shoot begins today!)"

The film's director Milap Zaveri shared Sidharth's image and wrote: "Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! 'Marjaavaan' first look."

Producer Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film's shoot.

"Marjaavan" is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with "Student Of The Year 2".

"Marjaavan" reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years . They were seen together in "Ek Villain", which was written by the filmmaker.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.