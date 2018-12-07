SIFFCY 2018 to open with Priyanka Chopra's 'Pahuna - The Little Visitors'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) will commence with actress Priyanka Chopra-produced Sikkimese movie "Pahuna - The Little Visitors ".

Backed by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's banner Purple Pebble Pictures, "Pahuna..." will be screened at the festival on December 10.

The film narrates the story of three Nepalese children separated from their parents and their journey back home. Directed by Paakhi A. Tyrewala , "Pahuna..." has won two awards at the SCHLINGEL International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience in Germany.

Santanu Mishra, Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation and Chairman, SIFFCY, said in a statement: "The cast has done amazing work in the movie 'Pahuna'. With such impactful and unique films at the film festival, we look forward to enlighten the youth about issues that are influencing our general audience."

SIFFCY 2018 will focus on German cinema to bring global exposure to the audience and will also organise film making workshops, panel discussions with an objective to engage, educate and empower our children and youth.

The festival will take place from December 10-16 at the Siri Fort Auditorium here.