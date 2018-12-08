Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy that Kapil Sharma is getting married: Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on December 24.

Published: 08th December 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sharma (left) and Sunil Grover (right). (File Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is all set with his forthcoming comedy television show "Kanpur Waale Khuranas", was happy that his former colleague Kapil Sharma is getting married.

Sunil was interacting with the media at the launch of "Kanpur Waale Khuranas" along with his co-actors Aparshakti Khurana, Upasana Singh and Ali Asgar on Friday here.

Kapil Sharma is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on December 24.

When Sunil was asked about Kapil's marriage, he said: "I am very happy, I wish him a very happy married life. We have done some really good work togethe, and now he is about to embrace a new journey. I pray he keeps laughing and entertains others too, he is very talented."

Sunil's "Kanpur Waale Khuranas" and Kapil Sharma's upcoming show will go on air at a similar time period.

Talking about the release of both their shows, Sunil said: "It is a matter of immense joy that our show is coming and his is coming too, the more people and shows for the entertainment of the viewers, the less stress they will have to bear. We, as people also have stress amongAus, so our country needs more people who can spread laughter with their work."

"Kanpur Waale Khuranas" features Aparshakti Khurana, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, and many others.

It will go on air from December 15 on Star Plus.

The opening episode of the show will feature "Simmba" director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Grover Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp