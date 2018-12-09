Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap bags Asian Academy Creative awards for Sacred Games

Other winners from India included Discovery Communications India, which got the best comedy program for "Queens Of Comedy".

Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood filmmaker

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Bollywood star Salman Khan won the best entertainment host/presenter for "Bigg Boss", and Anurag Kashyap won best direction (fiction) for season one of Netflix's original series "Sacred Games" at the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards here.

Aarti Bajaj also won best editing for "Sacred Games", reported variety.com.

Other winners from India included Discovery Communications India, which got the best comedy program for "Queens Of Comedy". One Life Studios won best telenovela or soap opera series for "Porus". Cartoon Network India's "Lamput" won best 2D animated program or series.

Apart from this, NGC Network India won best current affairs program or series for "The Last Drop: India's Water Crisis", and Greymatter Entertainment won best non-scripted entertainment for "The Remix".

"Miss Sherlock" won best drama series at the event, which was spread over two evenings at Singapore's Capitol Theatre.

Adinia Wirasti won best actress for Indonesia's "Critical Eleven", while China's Yu Hewei won best actor for "The Hunter".

Indonesia's Michael Kho won best supporting actor for "Kenapa Harus Bule?", while Taiwan's Candy Yang won best supporting actress for "Roseki".

CNN won a tally of five awards, and so did Singapore's Mediacorp.

