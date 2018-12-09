Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor urges Uttarakhand government to lift 'ban'

The Uttarakhand HC on Thursday refused to ban the film and asked the petitioners to approach the District Magistrate with their complaints.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (Photo | Abhishek Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Kedarnath" director Abhishek Kapoor has urged the Uttarakhand government to lift a ban on the movie.

"I plead with the Uttarakhand government to please lift the ban on my film 'Kedarnath'. It is an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don't deprive us of this opportunity," Kapoor tweeted.

While there has been no official ban on the film by the state government, it wrote to all district magistrates about the film and the controversies surrounding it.

The decision followed a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that reviewed a report submitted by a committee headed by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

The government asked the district administration to take a call on their own and left it to their discretion whether or not the film should be released in their respective jurisdictions.

Following which Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Almora and Udhamsinghnagar banned the film.

The Hindi film, with the 2013 flash floods in Kedarnath as the backdrop, was being opposed by the right-wing activists from the day its shooting began in the hill state and they alleged that it hurt Hindu sentiments and promoted the idea of "Love Jehad".

The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, was shot extensively in Triyuginarayan, Gaurikund, Soneprayag, Rambada, Kedarnath and Chopta, and it had to face protests even then.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday refused to ban the film and asked the petitioners to approach the District Magistrate with their complaints.

On its opening day, the movie garnered Rs 7.25 crore in India.

