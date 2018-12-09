Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty wins 'India's Next Top Model Season 4'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty has won the fourth season of television show "Indias Next Top Model". She says it has been a unique experience which brought out the best in her.

As the winner, she has her hands full with a year-long contract with Viacom18 and Exceed Entertainment, a two nights-three days stay in Hong Kong by Dream Cruises and a Black membership card from Gold's Gym.

"'India's Next Top Model Season 4' was a one of a kind experience that let me bring forth my strengths and overcome my weakness simultaneously.

"This big win would not have been possible without the constant support of my parents and the makers of the show, who gave me the opportunity to bring out the best in me," Shetty said in a statement.

Commenting on Urvi's win, judge Malaika Arora said: "I'm extremely proud to see Urvi winning the show.

"She has been one of the strongest contestants and consistent with her performances. Urvi took on every challenge with a lot of confidence and I really admire her for that.

"She has it in her to make a mark in this industry and 'India's Next Top Model' has made way for so many exciting opportunities that are in store for her. I wish her all the best for her upcoming ventures. She will ace every bit of it."

Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav were chosen as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The show began with 13 girls battling it out. With the theme 'More Than Just a Face', this season saw the girls balancing power and beauty.

The season, as a first, had a power-packed finale in Singapore at the Dream Cruises.