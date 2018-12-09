Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty wins 'India's Next Top Model Season 4'

Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav were chosen as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

India's Next Top Model Season 4 winner Urvi Shetty (Photo | Urvi Shetty Instagram)

Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty has won the fourth season of television show 'Indias Next Top Model'. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty has won the fourth season of television show "Indias Next Top Model". She says it has been a unique experience which brought out the best in her.

As the winner, she has her hands full with a year-long contract with Viacom18 and Exceed Entertainment, a two nights-three days stay in Hong Kong by Dream Cruises and a Black membership card from Gold's Gym.

"'India's Next Top Model Season 4' was a one of a kind experience that let me bring forth my strengths and overcome my weakness simultaneously.

"This big win would not have been possible without the constant support of my parents and the makers of the show, who gave me the opportunity to bring out the best in me," Shetty said in a statement.

Commenting on Urvi's win, judge Malaika Arora said: "I'm extremely proud to see Urvi winning the show.

"She has been one of the strongest contestants and consistent with her performances. Urvi took on every challenge with a lot of confidence and I really admire her for that.

"She has it in her to make a mark in this industry and 'India's Next Top Model' has made way for so many exciting opportunities that are in store for her. I wish her all the best for her upcoming ventures. She will ace every bit of it."

Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav were chosen as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The show began with 13 girls battling it out. With the theme 'More Than Just a Face', this season saw the girls balancing power and beauty.

The season, as a first, had a power-packed finale in Singapore at the Dream Cruises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indias Next Top Model Season 4 Indias Next Top Model Urvi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp