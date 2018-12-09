Home Entertainment Hindi

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee denies being arrested

Today, the actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's advocate, Falguni Brahmbhatt, issued a statement denying the arrest reports.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' fame​ Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has denied being detained in connection with the death of a Mumbai-based diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani.

The actor, popularly known as Gopi Bahu, and politician Sachin Pawar on Saturday appeared before Pant Nagar Police station to record their statements in connection with the death of a businessman in Navi Mumbai. In addition to this, some media reports asserted that she was arrested by the police.

Today, the actor's advocate, Falguni Brahmbhatt, issued a statement denying the arrest reports. "Some media houses have published a false story that in the said case my client has been arrested without verifying the facts and its authenticity which has not only tarnished her (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) image and caused humiliation to her but it has caused a Hindrance and Prejudice in the entire case because of the inappropriate media reports," the statement read.

"You are therefore called upon to refrain yourselves from publishing such articles without verifying the facts. If you fail to do so and in case any such articles get published henceforth, my client will be compelled to take appropriate legal action against those who do so," she concluded the statement writing.

Udani, 57, was reported missing by his family on November 29, while his body was recovered on Friday.

