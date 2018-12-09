Home Entertainment Hindi

This is us: Priyanka Chopra shares picture-perfect moments from her wedding

According to various media reports, Priyanka and Nick are expected to host another wedding reception in Mumbai.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nickyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra, who recently tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish two-day ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, shared images of her family from the dreamy wedding that are no less than perfect.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two images of the family- one from the Christian wedding and one from the Indian wedding- captioned: "This is us. My family..Everyone in head to @ralphlauren- thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels by @chopard. And.. thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies".

Nick, too, shared the pictures from his Instagram account and thanked all those who helped in making his wedding day more special.

The much-in-love couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony on December 2. Their first wedding reception was held in New Delhi on December 4 and was attended by many guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to various media reports, the duo is expected to host another wedding reception in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wedding Nick Jonas wedding Priyanka Nick wedding Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp