This is us: Priyanka Chopra shares picture-perfect moments from her wedding

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra, who recently tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish two-day ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, shared images of her family from the dreamy wedding that are no less than perfect.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two images of the family- one from the Christian wedding and one from the Indian wedding- captioned: "This is us. My family..Everyone in head to @ralphlauren- thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels by @chopard. And.. thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies".

Nick, too, shared the pictures from his Instagram account and thanked all those who helped in making his wedding day more special.

The much-in-love couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony on December 2. Their first wedding reception was held in New Delhi on December 4 and was attended by many guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to various media reports, the duo is expected to host another wedding reception in Mumbai.