Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Salman Khan might reunite with his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming next, reports suggest.

Published: 10th December 2018

Salman Khan might reunite with his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming next. (Photo | Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Salman Khan might reunite with his Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming next, reports suggest. Salman and Bhansali have previously worked together in Khamoshi (1996), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Saawariya (2007). While no official announcement has been made regarding a new collaboration, rumour has it that Salman is eager to work with Bhansali again and has recommended Anushka’s name for the role of his female lead. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 with his controversial magnum opus, Padmaavat. The period drama film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, raked up Rs 585 crore worldwide and is counted among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. 
Salman Khan was last seen in the action-thriller film, Race 3. He is presently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, after which he will commence work on Dabangg 3. 

Anushka Sharma had three releases in 2018 so far: Pari, Sanju and Sui Dhaaga. A fourth film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is releasing on December 21. The author critiques films, documentaries and commercials alike. 

