Check out Katrina Kaif's bold avatar in 'Husn Parcham'

The song which will be out on Wednesday gives a glimpse of Katrina's character named Babita and the glamorous world she lives in.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:14 PM

Katrina Kaif in 'Husn Parcham' (Photo | Youtube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the romantic track 'Mere Naam Tu' and the peppy number 'Issaqbaazi', the makers of 'Zero' are all set to steal your hearts with 'Husn Parcham' featuring Katrina Kaif's killer dance moves.

The 35-year-old actor took to her official Instagram account to share her bold and sizzling look from the song and captioned it as, "#HusnParcham."

For the song, Katrina dons a never-seen-before avatar. She sports curls for the first time on screen and dons a knotted blouse with stripes, teamed with sequined shorts and jacket.

'Husn Parcham' is Katrina's second dance number this year. Earlier, she had set the screens on fire with 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The teaser of the song was unveiled on Monday. In the teaser, haldi is being applied to SRK when his friend, played by Zeeshan Ayyub, informs him that Babita Kumari will be performing at a mall. Soon enough, the audience is introduced to Katrina's character Babita, who walks up to the stage in a stunning outfit.

'Zero' shows the journey of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

The movie, produced by Gauri Khan, is all set to hit the screens on December 21, this year. (ANI)

Husn Parcham Katrina Kaif Zero Shah Rukh Khan

