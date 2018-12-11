Here's the teaser of Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher unveiled the 'visually breathtaking' and 'emotionally electrifying' teaser trailer of American-Australian thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' on Tuesday.

Based on the story of devastating terror attacks at Taj Hotel that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, the flick covers a span of three days inside the hotel, during which the staff and guests worked together to survive.

The teaser trailer shows how people, living their normal life in the city, were held hostage by the terrorists. It details the ordeal which guests and staff of the luxurious hotel go through in a desperate fight for survival.

While Kher plays the role of a head chef in the movie, actor Dev Patel, a British native of Indian descent, plays the role of a waiter from the slums of Mumbai who goes over and above to help the people he is in-charge of.

Earlier, during the screening of the film at the Toronto Film Festival, Patel revealed that the message of the film is "you can't bring us down".

India's financial capital came to a standstill 28 November a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.