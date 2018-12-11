Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's the teaser of Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai'

The teaser trailer shows how people, living their normal life in the city, were held hostage by the terrorists in 2008.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer (Photo | Youtube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher unveiled the 'visually breathtaking' and 'emotionally electrifying' teaser trailer of American-Australian thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' on Tuesday.

Based on the story of devastating terror attacks at Taj Hotel that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, the flick covers a span of three days inside the hotel, during which the staff and guests worked together to survive.

The teaser trailer shows how people, living their normal life in the city, were held hostage by the terrorists. It details the ordeal which guests and staff of the luxurious hotel go through in a desperate fight for survival.

While Kher plays the role of a head chef in the movie, actor Dev Patel, a British native of Indian descent, plays the role of a waiter from the slums of Mumbai who goes over and above to help the people he is in-charge of.

Earlier, during the screening of the film at the Toronto Film Festival, Patel revealed that the message of the film is "you can't bring us down".

India's financial capital came to a standstill 28 November a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Hotel Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp