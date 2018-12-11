Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

Nick, in awe of his beautiful wife, shared a lovely video of PeeCee on Instagram, watching hit holiday movie 'Elf' for the first time.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrating every bit of their marriage, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas look adorable together and their new Instagram video is a proof!

Nick, in awe of his beautiful wife, shared a lovely video of PeeCee on Instagram, watching hit holiday movie 'Elf' for the first time.

In the video, the 'Quantico'star's eyes are glued to the screen and she can be seen singing along the beats of the music 'Santa Clause Is Coming to Town.' Having the best time of her life, Priyanka was mesmerised by the movie, covering her mouth and grabbing Nick's arm at one point.

'Her first time watching Elf,' he captioned the Instagram video.

The screening comes nearly after a week of their wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp