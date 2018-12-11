Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrating every bit of their marriage, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas look adorable together and their new Instagram video is a proof!

Nick, in awe of his beautiful wife, shared a lovely video of PeeCee on Instagram, watching hit holiday movie 'Elf' for the first time.

In the video, the 'Quantico'star's eyes are glued to the screen and she can be seen singing along the beats of the music 'Santa Clause Is Coming to Town.' Having the best time of her life, Priyanka was mesmerised by the movie, covering her mouth and grabbing Nick's arm at one point.

'Her first time watching Elf,' he captioned the Instagram video.

The screening comes nearly after a week of their wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.