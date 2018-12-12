Award-winning Mukti Bhawan to release in Germany

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Award-winning Indian film Mukti Bhawan (Hotel Salvation) will be released in Germany on January 18, 2019. The film has been sold in over 60 International territories including the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Germany, Middle East, Japan, Taiwan, France, Spain, South Africa, Portugal, South Korea and Italy. Directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani, Mukti Bhawan tells the story of a son (Adil Hussain) who reluctantly takes his father (Lalit Behl) to Varanasi where the old man believes he will breathe his last and attain salvation.​

The film premiered at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. It won a Special Mention at the 2017 National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay, as well as over 30 International awards including the Grand Prix Enrico Fulchignoni and the UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

Thrilled to present his film before German audiences, Bhutiani said, “I am delighted to see the film now releasing in Germany after a very successful run in Japan recently and other countries around the world. Audience and critics reaction to the film on Japan was very heartwarming.”