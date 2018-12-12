Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'AndhaDhun' top Indian movie of 2018: IMDb

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer "AndhaDhun", an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, has made it as the top Indian movie of 2018, as determined by IMDb customer ratings.

The leading global movie website on Wednesday unveiled the Top 10 Indian Movies of 2018, which are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate a title, customers can click the "Rate This" star on any film or TV show title page on IMDb.

The list is replete with regional film titles, apart from Bollywood movies.

Followed by "AndhaDhun" are Tamil films "Ratsasan" and "96", bilingual biographical film "Mahanati" and Ayushmann-starrer "Badhaai Ho" rounding up the top five.

On the sixth spot is Akshay Kumar's "Padman", which imparts a strong message on the importance of menstrual hygiene, along with a dose of entertainment.

Telugu period drama "Rangasthalam" is on the seventh spot, followed by the Hindi horror-comedy "Stree", the power-packed Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi" and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal as Sanjay Dutt in "Sanju" completing the top 10.

"I am thrilled to announce and celebrate the 10 incredible Indian movies that resonated most strongly with our customers in 2018 during my first-ever visit to India," said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

"It was fun to follow the surge of audience interest and adoration for year-end releases like 'Andhadhun', 'Ratsasan', '96' and 'Badhaai Ho'. I'm also delighted to see Tamil movies, 'Ratsasan' and '96', and Telugu titles, 'Mahanati' and 'Rangasthalam', appearing on our Top 10 list this year, revealing that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing diverse titles across India in a variety of Indian languages."