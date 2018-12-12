'Simmba' was a great experience, says cinematographer Jomon T John

Express News Service

Among the highly skilled names in the technical team of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action film, Simmba, is that of Malayali cinematographer Jomon T John who is collaborating for the second time with the director after Golmaal Again.

“Simmba was a great experience for me,” says Jomon. “We shot the film in Bombay, Hyderabad, Goa, and Switzerland. The entire shoot took around 96 days.”

A remake of the Telugu hit Temper, Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali, and Sonu Sood, and will hit theatres on December 28. Ranveer plays the role of a cop who mends his ways after falling in love with a girl. Simmba is Ranveer’s first film post his marriage to Deepika Padukone and also his first with Rohit Shetty.

Jomon thinks both Malayalam and Hindi film industries are very different, especially in terms of their marketing. “In Bollywood, the market is really huge that there are about 6,500 releases every year. As the market is huge, the budget also becomes huge and so whatever tools you need are easily available there,” he added.

Jomon made his entry in Malayalam cinema when Sameer Thahir signed him as the cinematographer of his directorial debut, Chaappa Kurish, and has been making remarkable progress in his career ever since. Jomon’s knack for capturing enchanting shots fetched him the 2015 Kerala State Film Award for Best Cinematography for the films Nee-Na, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Charlie. He will next work on director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2403 Ft, a Malayalam disaster film based on the recent Kerala floods.