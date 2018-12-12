WATCH | Katrina Kaif sizzles in 'Husn Parcham' setting the tone for new year

By Online Desk

The much-awaited 'Husn Parcham' from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero' has released and it is everything it was touted to be.

The catchy music and Katrina's never-seen-before avatar of curly hair and knotted blouse combined with her bold dance moves make the song a sure shot party number setting the tune for the new year.

WATCH: Katrina sizzle in 'Husn Parcham'

Choreographed by Bosco Martis and composed by Ajay Atul the song has got Katrina's swag mode a la 'Sheila Ki Jawani' and 'Swag Se Swagat' only much better.

Introducing the new number to the world, Shah Rukh Khan claimed the song to be "The most sizzling song of the year." in his tweet.

'Husn Parcham' is Katrina's second dance number this year. Earlier, she had set the screens on fire with 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

After the romantic track 'Mere Naam Tu' and the peppy number 'Issaqbaazi', this is the third song released by the makers of 'Zero'.

'Zero' shows the journey of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

The movie, produced by Gauri Khan, is all set to hit the screens on December 21, this year.