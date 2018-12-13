Arjun Rampal to make digital debut with ZEE5 web-series The Final Call

By Express News Service

Actor Arjun Rampal will be making his digital debut in the upcoming ZEE5 web-series, The Final Call. The show is an adaptation of Priya Kumar’s book, I Will Go With You: The Flight Of A Lifetime. The plot revolves around the captain of a commercial flight who decides to commit suicide on duty, risking the lives of 300 passengers on board.

“I am thrilled about my digital debut with ZEE5. The story of The Final Call is special and you will see me in a very different avatar. We just wrapped up our first shoot schedule in Kashmir and I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers,” says Arjun.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, adds, “The Final Call is our maiden foray into the genre of web series based on book adaptations. Arjun Rampal fit the character of the protagonist perfectly.”

The Final Call is expected to start streaming early next year. A rising contender in the Indian OTT market, ZEE5 has announced the production of 90 new originals in the next 18 months, including shows in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the period war film, Paltan, and the gangster drama, Daddy. He is also the lead of the upcoming slice-of-life film, Nastik.