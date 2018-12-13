Home Entertainment Hindi

'Cheat India' is based on our faulty and fractured education system: Emraan Hashmi

In 'Cheat India', Emraan plays Rakesh, who is heading a nexus where he gives merit-seats to not deserving students to earn money.

Cheat India

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in 'Cheat India'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his forthcoming release "Cheat India", has said every student and parent must watch it as it brings to the fore the irregularities present in our education system.

Emraan was interacting with the media during the promotion of the film on Wednesday here, when he said everyone should know what is "happening in our system. It is our plea as the makers of the film that, we bring about changes in our education system as soon as possible so that, we can have a progressive outlook."

"It is based on our faulty and fractured education system and we all have been affected by that, be it our parents or me, as I am parent of a child.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Cheat India' trailer

"In this education system, we emphasise a lot on rote learning which doesn't have any benefit in real and practical world.

"Apart from that our education system is being weakened by lot of middlemen, scamsters and fraudsters."

In the film, Emraan plays Rakesh, who is heading a nexus where he gives merit-seats to not deserving students to earn money.

Talking about his character, Emraan said: "Rakesh is brought up in Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). He has failed twice in medical exams. At some point, he also wanted to become a singer and after that, he wanted to become doctor but he didn't succeed.

"He has a certain kind of anger against the system but wanted to be successful. So, he hacks the system giving merit seats to not deserving students to earn money," he said.

Emraan also turned producer with "Cheat India". "I wanted to participate in this film making process as much as possible.

"As a producer, I wanted to be part of the scripting process, part of music composition process, part of its shoot, part of editing and its ultimate release as I have been very passionate about these things," the actor said.

"Cheat India" is written and directed by Soumik Sen. It features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a January 25, 2019 release.

